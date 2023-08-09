Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$2.46

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.
CJR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
