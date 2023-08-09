Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$2.46

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.5 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$4.06.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.