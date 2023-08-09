EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $21.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

(Get Free Report

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.