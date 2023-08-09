AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.44.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
