DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $56.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,358 shares of company stock valued at $348,830. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

DTM opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.