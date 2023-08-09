Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

