TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Head to Head Survey

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) and TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and TCL Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.84 million 25.10 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -7.34 TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 9.50

TCL Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCL Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vuzix and TCL Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than TCL Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and TCL Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -299.46% -33.52% -30.03% TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TCL Electronics beats Vuzix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

