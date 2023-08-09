Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Increased by Analyst

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $884.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

