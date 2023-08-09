Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

