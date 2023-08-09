Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

