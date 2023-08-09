Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $2.01. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after buying an additional 1,229,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $19,325,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

