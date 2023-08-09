Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

