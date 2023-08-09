1,976 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Impinj Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,963.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

