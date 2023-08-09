National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

NHI stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

