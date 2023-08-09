Versor Investments LP Takes $261,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE M opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

