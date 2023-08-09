3,298 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 481,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 68,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

