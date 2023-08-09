Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.80.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total transaction of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

