Assetmark Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $224.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $249.38.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

