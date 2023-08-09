Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,420 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 306.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.42.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $427.64 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $437.74. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

