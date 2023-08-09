Assetmark Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

