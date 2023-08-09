Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.