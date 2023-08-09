MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,570.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,328.36 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,218.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

