Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

