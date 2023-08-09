Assetmark Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Workday Stock Down 2.6 %

Workday stock opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.83. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.