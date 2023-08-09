Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.51 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average of $367.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

