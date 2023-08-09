Assetmark Inc. Purchases 22,666 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

