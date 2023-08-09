Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.27). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.19), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
Northgate Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
