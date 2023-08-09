Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.33. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 143,455 shares changing hands.

Mason Graphite Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 53.13 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The firm has a market cap of C$38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

