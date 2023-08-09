Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.95

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.95 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 89.30 ($1.14). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 420,748 shares.

The company has a market cap of £390.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,476.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.95.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

