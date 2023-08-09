Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.17

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.17 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 813 ($10.39). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.25), with a volume of 31,546 shares.

Keller Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £587.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 750.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,129.03%.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.