Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,118.08

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,118.08 ($14.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,129 ($14.43). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,113 ($14.22), with a volume of 612,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.08) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,188.86 ($15.19).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSX

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,099.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

In other news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,284.37). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,360 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,118.21). Also, insider Anne MacDonald bought 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,284.37). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.