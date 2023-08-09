Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $409.30

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.30 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.39). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.39), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares changing hands.

Shaftesbury Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.30.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

