Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,544.94

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,544.94 ($19.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($20.47). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,582.50 ($20.22), with a volume of 705,225 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.12) to GBX 1,490 ($19.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.25) to GBX 1,270 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.28) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,458.75 ($18.64).

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

