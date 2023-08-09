Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.91

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$172.91 and traded as high as C$178.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$176.40, with a volume of 334,784 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.3 %

About Canadian Tire

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.91.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.