Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.24

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.24 and traded as high as C$77.69. Linamar shares last traded at C$77.36, with a volume of 115,150 shares.

Linamar Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.24.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.8944316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

