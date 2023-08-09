Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.80. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Foraco International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of C$134.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.572327 EPS for the current year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

