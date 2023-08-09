Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.64

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.64 and traded as high as C$54.72. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$54.60, with a volume of 25,452 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.13.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 4.2871755 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.