Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.24. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 230,919 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

