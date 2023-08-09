BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.55. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 266,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

