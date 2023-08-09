SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Volume of $19.01 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $254.57 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013668 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.91 or 1.00009099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20737667 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $17,906,996.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

