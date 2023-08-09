Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005386 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $79.95 million and $5.09 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

