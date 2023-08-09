Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

