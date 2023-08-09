The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Maura Shaughnessy Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.