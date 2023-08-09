The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Maura Shaughnessy Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AES opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
