nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 6,939 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nCino Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,845,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

