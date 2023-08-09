nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 6,939 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
nCino Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,845,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
