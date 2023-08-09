Raymond James Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Outperform

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

