O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee Sells 200 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $929.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

