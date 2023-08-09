Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) COO Timothy L. Brackney Sells 10,055 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Resources Connection Trading Down 1.4 %

RGP opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $7,993,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

