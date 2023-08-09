JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Neutral

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of WES opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

