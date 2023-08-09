Robert W. Baird Lowers Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Neutral

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

LVLU stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of -0.06. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

