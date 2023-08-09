Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25, a current ratio of 99.27 and a quick ratio of 102.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 82.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2518919 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.36%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

