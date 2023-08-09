IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $71,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 203.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 16,488.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,337 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

